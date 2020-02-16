Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Americans leave quarantined Japan ship as coronavirus cases hit 355

Americans leave quarantined Japan ship as coronavirus cases hit 355

SBS Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A total to 355 coronavirus cases have now been found on cruise ship, The Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined in Japan since 3 February.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Americans To Be Evacuated From Cruise Ship Quarantined Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Americans To Be Evacuated From Cruise Ship Quarantined Due To Coronavirus Outbreak 02:14

 Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for CBS2.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britons gearing up for quarantine on return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship [Video]Britons gearing up for quarantine on return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

A repatriation flight expected to contain 35 passengers who spent more than two weeks trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan is set to depart for the UK within hours. Britons who have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Coronavirus: 8th Indian infected in Japan; more evacuations from China soon [Video]Coronavirus: 8th Indian infected in Japan; more evacuations from China soon

Ministry of External Affairs confirmed 8th Indian tested positive for coronavirus onboard Japan’s cruise ship.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Americans leave quarantined Japan ship as virus cases hit 355

Americans leave quarantined Japan ship as virus cases hit 355Yokohama, Japan (AFP) Feb 16, 2020 Americans began leaving a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Monday to board chartered flights home as the number of new...
Terra Daily

Chartered flights bring 14 coronavirus patients back to U.S.

Two U.S.-chartered jets carrying people who have been held in quarantine for nearly two weeks aboard a cruise ship landed in the country early Monday morning....
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.