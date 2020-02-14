Former DOJ officials call on U.S. Attorney General Barr to resign
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () More than 1,000 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..
The former officials, who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, criticised Barr, the country's top law enforcement officer, for...