Software glitches force Dominican Republic to suspend vote

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Problems with electronic voting systems forced the Dominican Republic to suspend municipal elections across the country on Sunday. The president of the Central Electoral Board, Julio Cesar Castaños Guzmán, said the voting was halted after about three hours because of problems at about 50 percent of the polling places […]


