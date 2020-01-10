Software glitches force Dominican Republic to suspend vote
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Problems with electronic voting systems forced the Dominican Republic to suspend municipal elections across the country on Sunday. The president of the Central Electoral Board, Julio Cesar Castaños Guzmán, said the voting was halted after about three hours because of problems at about 50 percent of the polling places […]
OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) - Inspired to help after hearing stories of how tough it is for children in the Dominican Republic to get baseball equipment, Sgt. Bill Crook -- a long time baseball fan -- is flying to the Dominican Republic on Friday to donate baseball equipment to over 100 young baseball...