North American Box Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' dominates with mighty $57 million debut

Reuters India Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Paramount's family film "Sonic the Hedgehog" ignited over Presidents Day weekend with $57 million in North America and $100 million globally, the best showing ever for a video game adaptation.
'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News

'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News

 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News

Land of the Lost Movie (2009)

Land of the Lost Movie (2009) - HD trailer Land of the Lost is a 2009 American adventure comedy film directed by Brad Silberling, written by Chris Henchy and Dennis McNicholas and starring Will..

'Birds of Prey' Gets A New Name After Poor Box Office Opening

'Birds of Prey' Gets A New Name After Poor Box Office Opening Warner Bros. has officially changed the film's name to 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.' The change comes after the 'Suicide..

Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just...
Reuters

Boom! 'Sonic the Hedgehog' defies video-game odds with a record $57M box office

The redesigned "Sonic the Hedgehog" overperformed at the box office, especially for a movie that just months earlier was a laughing stock.
USATODAY.com

Karen Butler

'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $57M 2 hours ago

twosheeep

'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $57M 2 hours ago

OwenDerro

Looks as though #SonicMovie is off to a decent start 3 hours ago

