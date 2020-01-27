Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nolan Arenado ready to get to work with Rockies — for now

Nolan Arenado ready to get to work with Rockies — for now

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nolan Arenado said he never went as far as to request a trade from the Colorado Rockies in the wake of feeling a “disrespect” from the club given he was part of trade discussions this offseason, and the All-Star third baseman is ready to move forward despite frustrations with a quiet […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado Rockies GM Jeff Bridich 'No Comment' On Nolan Arenado Feud [Video]Colorado Rockies GM Jeff Bridich 'No Comment' On Nolan Arenado Feud

While pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Tuesday for the Colorado Rockies, general manager Jeff Bridich offered no comment on his recent and very public feud with star third baseman..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:00Published

Uncertainty For The Rockies: Will Nolan Arenado Stay Or Go? [Video]Uncertainty For The Rockies: Will Nolan Arenado Stay Or Go?

At this time last year, it was good to be a Rockie. The club was fresh off of back-to-back seasons with playoff appearances and a long-term deal with Nolan Arenado was on the horizon.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rockies’ Nolan Arenado: Ready to play baseball, but no regrets about tumultuous offseason

Standing in a hallway outside the Rockies' spring training clubhouse at Salt River Fields Sunday morning, star third baseman Nolan Arenado fielded questions...
Denver Post

MLB notebook: Arenado reports, says he's 'ready to go'

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling...
Reuters


Tweets about this

banner_cook

Cook County Banner Nolan Arenado is ready to get back to work with the Rockies — for now https://t.co/nfbyM0Qa3G 7 hours ago

chinavigator

Chicago Navigator Nolan Arenado is ready to get back to work with the Rockies — for now https://t.co/4o8RD78XsF 7 hours ago

colo14teener

🇺🇸colorado14er🇺🇸 RT @9NEWS: Nolan Arenado ready to get to work with Rockies for now https://t.co/bF7d6jXDKn 12 hours ago

arranandersen

Arran Andersen RT @9NEWSSports: Nolan Arenado arrived at #Rockies spring training today, ready to get to work...for now. @Rod9sports is in Scottsdale wit… 12 hours ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver Nolan Arenado ready to get to work with Rockies for now https://t.co/bF7d6jXDKn 12 hours ago

9NEWSSports

9NEWS Sports Denver Nolan Arenado arrived at #Rockies spring training today, ready to get to work...for now. @Rod9sports is in Scottsd… https://t.co/l3DWiYzXFZ 12 hours ago

_SportsNetwork

The Sports Network Nolan Arenado ready to get to work with Rockies - for now https://t.co/SMu436MAp2 https://t.co/VBDM26BvX5 17 hours ago

orlandosports

Sentinel Sports Nolan Arenado is ready to get back to work with the Rockies — for now https://t.co/Sq8JOJwSCi 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.