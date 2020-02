The Breaking News Headlines Elton John, sick with pneumonia, cuts New Zealand show short https://t.co/BQeaSSQ081 https://t.co/rBjgL7r9SQ 25 seconds ago Distinct Today Elton John, sick with pneumonia, cuts New Zealand show short https://t.co/w67A2rmGaW https://t.co/4rHr8ibFGG 5 minutes ago Richard Mayson RT @sonjayelich1: went to see Elton John with my family last night. imagine being the person who is so sick but still wants to deliver a sh… 9 minutes ago Stay Out Of Women Business RT @Bey4stallion: No I’m sorry but this whole Elton John being sick situation is just so funny to me fifjfjfjfjfk. He thought he was going… 50 minutes ago Sonja Yelich went to see Elton John with my family last night. imagine being the person who is so sick but still wants to delive… https://t.co/exhgcwmW0V 2 hours ago alreadywise No I’m sorry but this whole Elton John being sick situation is just so funny to me fifjfjfjfjfk. He thought he was… https://t.co/ZgCQjpQ7Tt 2 hours ago Wayne B. Hey @CNN, you need to employee writers who can actually write a headline. The best way it is written, it sounds lik… https://t.co/MBustqVRQ6 4 hours ago Ingrid Grenar "I've just been diagnosed with walking pneumonia" Elton John sick is pretty sick eltonjohn auckland_stadiums… https://t.co/DYywzs5a6Y 13 hours ago