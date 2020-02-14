More than 1,100 ex-DOJ employees call for Attorney General Barr's resignation
Sunday, 16 February 2020 (
8 hours ago)
The letter comes after a contentious week for the Justice Department, which already faces allegations of succumbing to political pressure.
Credit: Rumble - Published
3 days ago < > Embed
U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday pushed back against Donald Trump after the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone, saying Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department cases and that he would not be “bullied” by... Barr says he won't be "bullied" by Trump's tweets 03:18
Recent related videos from verified sources
Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign
More than 1,100 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump...
Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:00 Published 3 hours ago
Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.
More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition.
Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 8 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this