More than 1,100 ex-DOJ employees call for Attorney General Barr's resignation

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The letter comes after a contentious week for the Justice Department, which already faces allegations of succumbing to political pressure.
News video: Barr says he won't be "bullied" by Trump's tweets

Barr says he won't be "bullied" by Trump's tweets 03:18

 U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday pushed back against Donald Trump after the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone, saying Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department cases and that he would not be “bullied” by...

Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign [Video]Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign

More than 1,100 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump...

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. [Video]Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..

Former DOJ officials call on U.S. Attorney General Barr to resign

More than 1,000 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a...
Reuters

Democratic senators demand Attorney General William Barr's resignation

There are new calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign. This comes as Barr ordered a review in the case of former Trump adviser Michael Flynn. Eight...
CBS News

