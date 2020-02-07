Global  

Coronavirus: Forty infected Americans among cruise ship evacuees

BBC News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
They are among some 400 Americans being taken off the Diamond Princess quarantined in Japan.
 The U.S. says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday, but that they will face another two-week quarantine.

More than 40 Americans infected with coronavirus on cruise ship: Fauci [Video]More than 40 Americans infected with coronavirus on cruise ship: Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on CBS "Face the Nation" that more than 40 Americans, who were quarantined aboard the Diamond..

Embassy To Evacuate Americans From Cruise Ship In Japan [Video]Embassy To Evacuate Americans From Cruise Ship In Japan

The U.S. government is now preparing to evacuate Americans quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan.

Coronavirus updates: 8 more Americans diagnosed on cruise ship as death toll hits 638

Coronavirus updates: 8 more Americans diagnosed on cruise ship as death toll hits 638
euronews Also reported by •CBS NewsWorldNewsBBC NewsFrance 24NewsyUSATODAY.com

Americans in Japan to trade one quarantine for another

TOKYO (AP) — Americans Cheryl and Paul Molesky are trading one coronavirus quarantine for another. The couple from Syracuse, New York, is cutting short a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsy

JoAnneKlem

Jo Anne Klem #KAG ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @EpochTimes: NEW: About 40 Americans #Quarantined on a cruise ship held off the coast of #Japan have contracted the #Coronavirus. “Fort… 23 seconds ago

theredcarnival

boopable RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: Forty Americans evacuated from cruise ship infected https://t.co/6MoNIRu6xk 9 minutes ago

hanab704

Hana RT @hiroshimilano: BBC News - Coronavirus: Forty infected Americans among cruise ship evacuees https://t.co/qZ2X8fVIDC 13 minutes ago

LeaFgomesrj

I'm Léa Gomes, I'm from Brazil. RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Forty infected Americans among cruise ship evacuees https://t.co/d7MfUkyAen 15 minutes ago

TheAfricaMentor

Africa Mentor Coronavirus: Forty infected Americans among cruise ship evacuees  Global News Network https://t.co/QiEe6KYdfF via… https://t.co/eyBMzWexKo 19 minutes ago

yayayamamoto

Aya YAMAMOTO RT @AFP: #UPDATE Forty Americans are among hundreds infected with the new coronavirus on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan, a US official… 25 minutes ago

E4rthMan

EarthMan RT @David_Tracey: 355 infected just on one cruise liner. I simply don’t believe the new case numbers coming out of China. Coronavirus: For… 54 minutes ago

