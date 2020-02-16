Exes’ reported driveway shootout kills stuntwoman, husband

Global  

Sunday, 16 February 2020
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who fatally shot his ex-wife and her husband indicated they ambushed him and his current wife in the driveway of their luxury home and a shootout erupted. Authorities responding to the property near Yellow Springs after the gunfire Wednesday morning found Hollywood stuntwoman Cheryl Sanders, 59, and […]
