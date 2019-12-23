Global  

Former star SS Fernandez dies at 57; Blue Jays hits leader

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57. Fernández was taken off a life support system in the afternoon with […]
