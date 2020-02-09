Adheem RT @BBCNews: Heathrow Airport apologises for IT failure disruption https://t.co/szp9TYomBH 12 minutes ago John Sullivan Heathrow Airport apologises for IT failure disruption https://t.co/ZLLV73D32x 51 minutes ago I_amdolapo Heathrow Airport apologises for IT failure disruption: The airport says the "technical issues" have been resolved a… https://t.co/VuBVj96Q5g 52 minutes ago 324972 Breaking news. #Heathrow Airport apologises for IT failure disruption 1 hour ago Avinaccountants Heathrow Airport apologises for IT failure disruption https://t.co/iFFAiSZVmm #watfordaccountants #auditors 1 hour ago tweetonlondon Heathrow Airport apologises for IT failure disruption https://t.co/u2nKLAAkPd https://t.co/kDbbY1SvQE 2 hours ago Sjaak Schouteren CIPP/E BBC News - Heathrow Airport apologises for IT failure disruption https://t.co/AeG6p5XXjj 2 hours ago Mathilda Twomey I was in this chaos. Awful. I asked an officious uniformed woman for information and she rudely asked me did it loo… https://t.co/pvvBNp6xV5 2 hours ago