Teammates appear to stop Marega leaving after racist slurs Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LIBSON, Portugal (AP) — FC Porto striker Moussa Marega, who tried to walk off the field after being the target of racist slurs from fans, faced apparent attempts Sunday by his own teammates and opposition players to prevent him from leaving. Marega, who is black and from Mali, was visibly angered by monkey noises targeting […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AFRO🇵🇷RICAN "Teammates Appear to Stop Marega Leaving After Racist Abuse" - The Associated Press - https://t.co/8wajWoMaTa https://t.co/d5gbxDOqg1 2 hours ago Futball News Teammates appear to stop Marega leaving after racist slurs https://t.co/DVazxuj8HT 3 hours ago SportsGridUK Teammates appear to stop Marega leaving after racist slurs https://t.co/UBE8kcepYS https://t.co/uF7sxVgCI8 3 hours ago EasyMacWithTheCheesyRaps RT @NBCSportsSoccer: Teammates appear to stop Marega leaving after racist slurs ⬇️ https://t.co/VShIczNJIx https://t.co/tXftzmFKXK 3 hours ago Star World Teammates appear to stop Marega leaving after racist slurs https://t.co/BehVqBhk6W 3 hours ago NBC Sports Soccer Teammates appear to stop Marega leaving after racist slurs ⬇️ https://t.co/VShIczNJIx https://t.co/tXftzmFKXK 4 hours ago Footy Headlines Teammates appear to stop Marega leaving after racist slurs : Teammates appear to stop Marega leaving after racist s… https://t.co/NbQtuyaL1g 4 hours ago The Lowell Sun FC Porto striker Moussa Marega, who is black and from Mali, was visibly angered by monkey noises targeting him afte… https://t.co/xP4C7LTzo6 4 hours ago