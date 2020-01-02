Global  

Ring lost in Maine is found in Finland 47 years later

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 has been found in a forest in Finland. Debra McKenna, 63, lost the ring in Portland when she was a student at Morse High School, the Bangor Daily News reported. She said the ring was largely forgotten until a […]
