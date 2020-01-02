Ring lost in Maine is found in Finland 47 years later



Recent related videos from verified sources Man Hopes to Reunite Wedding Ring Found on His Property with its Owner A Louisa man is hoping to find the owner of a wedding ring found on his property nearly two years ago. Credit: WTVR Duration: 01:29Published 3 weeks ago Scientists Baffled By Huge, Starless Ring of Hydrogen Around Far-Off Galaxy Scientists only know of one other ring like this and aren't sure how they form. The super rare ring of hydrogen gas was discovered around a galaxy about 260 million light-years from us. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:02Published on January 2, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this