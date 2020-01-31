Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory

German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A German court has temporarily halted the site preparation for Tesla Inc.’s first electric car factory in Europe. The Higher Administrative Court for Berlin-Brandenburg ordered Tesla to stop clearing trees on the wooded site near Berlin until it considers an environmental group’s appeal. In a statement Sunday, the court said it had to issue the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fremont Set To Crack Down On People Living In RVs Near Tesla Factory [Video]Fremont Set To Crack Down On People Living In RVs Near Tesla Factory

Amid rising homelessness in the area, officials in Fremont are set to crack down on people living in trailers and RVs along Interstate 880 near the Tesla factory. Jackie Ward reports. (2/6/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:43Published

वाराणसी: कचहरी में वकील ने की खुदकुशी, नौ मंजिला न [Video]वाराणसी: कचहरी में वकील ने की खुदकुशी, नौ मंजिला न

वाराणसी में जिला मुख्यालय स्थित कचहरी परिसर में गुरुवार की सुबह अधिवक्ता..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla ordered by German court to stop cutting down trees for Gigafactory

A German court on Sunday ordered Tesla Inc to stop clearing forest land near the capital Berlin to build its first European car and battery factory, a victory...
Reuters

Berlin court stops forest clearance for Tesla 'Gigafactory'

A German court has halted the clearing of thousands of trees to make room for Elon Musk's electric car factory south-east of Berlin. Green groups forced the...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz German court halts forest site preparation for Tesla factory https://t.co/VyufZheZtO 26 minutes ago

tilly64

💧🌱 wentworth falls Why would you do this Tesla ? @Tesla https://t.co/MD422YGroW @elonmusk @TeslaOwnersWW 27 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ German court halts forest site preparation for Tesla factory https://t.co/6HByhdPXDc | @theage https://t.co/2NEc2nItFB 31 minutes ago

QuixoticGoals

Thunder Tesla Gigafactory: German court halts forest site preparation https://t.co/ThGPUYqiDS 36 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web German court halts forest site preparation for Tesla factory https://t.co/iTqtOj6Jul https://t.co/ttHHoZBaHM 45 minutes ago

SaeedBaygi

Saeed Valadbaygi German court halts site preparation for #Tesla factory: ABC News » #Technology Source: Read More… Em#AIl address Ph… https://t.co/TKKgFsrcBv 1 hour ago

ShoreEJV

Liz V German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory https://t.co/CJVZvvPSSI 2 hours ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s German court halts site preparation for Tesla factory after environmental group appeals https://t.co/772uHmIyTZ https://t.co/5bcJSsu7Jd 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.