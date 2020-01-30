Federal Court dismisses ABC case against AFP raids

The Decision of the German Federal Court of Justice Confirms That Wuxi Hisky Medical Was Infringing the German Part of Echosens' Patent: Hisky FibroTouch Is Found to Be Illegal in Germany PARIS, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echosens announced today that the company has received a favorable ruling from the internationally highly esteemed German...

PR Newswire Asia 4 days ago



