Country singer Daniel Lee Martin found dead by police serving warrant for child sex charges

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Daniel Lee Martin, 54, a country singer who opened for Vince Gill and Willie Nelson, was found dead as he awaited trial on child sex charges.
News video: City fire captain arrested on sex charges involving a child

City fire captain arrested on sex charges involving a child

 A Las Vegas fire captain is facing charges of statutory sexual seduction, soliciting/engaging in child prostitution and lewdness with a child under 14, according to Clark County Detention records.

Prostitution, Child Sex Trafficking in the North Country [Video]Prostitution, Child Sex Trafficking in the North Country

Prostitution, Child Sex Trafficking in the North Country

Former hospital employee arrested on sex offense charges [Video]Former hospital employee arrested on sex offense charges

Baltimore County Police have arrested a former hospital employee charged with sex offenses including the sexual abuse of a minor.

Country Singer Daniel Lee Martin Commits Suicide Amid Child Sex Abuse Arrest

A country singer under investigation for child sex abuse crimes has committed suicide ... TMZ has learned. Daniel Lee Martin died from an apparent self-inflicted...
TMZ.com

Daniel Lee Martin: Country singer found dead ahead of child sexual abuse trial

Martin died of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound" according to Pasco Sheriff's office
Independent


Tweets about this

magxtendos60pc

SellnWytJezuz RT @ProfBlacktruth: What NBC doesn't mention is that this "country music singer" killed himself because the cops were there to serve him wa… 55 seconds ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Country singer Daniel Lee Martin found dead after child***charges https://t.co/UycJIKzHzO 5 minutes ago

pameladubsky49

Pamela Dubsky #BoycottNRA Daniel Lee Martin, Country Singer Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Dies at 54 https://t.co/lhJo7KLn9S 6 minutes ago

Eva01017671

Eva RT @TMZ: Country Singer Daniel Lee Martin Commits Suicide Amid Child Sex Abuse Arrest https://t.co/innLpOn4Sc 7 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Daniel Lee Martin, Country Singer Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Dies at 54 https://t.co/OA1IxZxMos 7 minutes ago

RobertMouton4

Robert Mouton Country singer Daniel Lee Martin found dead by deputies serving child***abuse warrants https://t.co/79mEbBLapU 10 minutes ago

reneeblair56

Renee Blair RT @swsog: Country singer Daniel Lee Martin dead by suicide amid child***abuse charges https://t.co/JKkNYsi1qi 14 minutes ago

DubarSaafir

Saafir Dubar RT @DBeyMuhammad: Hey @Oprah & @GayleKing Daniel Lee Martin a well known country singer just killed his self because he was getting served… 14 minutes ago

