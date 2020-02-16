Global  

‘Queen of Katwe’ actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15

Hindu Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The Ugandan, who played a memorable role in a 2016 Disney film about a local chess prodigy, had been in and out of hospital with a recurring brain tumor
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15 00:39

 Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died.

Child actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 'Queen of Katwe' star, dead at 15: reports

Star of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died at the age of 15.
FOXNews.com

Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15

The child actress in the 2016 Disney film about a Ugandan chess prodigy had a brain tumour.
BBC News

ejgarcia93

EJ News Child actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 'Queen of Katwe' star, dead at 15: reports https://t.co/lmTRSaM94R 9 seconds ago

SmugglinJoe

Joey McClain RT @MasterMastabah: ** Sad...‘Queen of Katwe’ #actor #NikitaPearlWaligwa dies at 15 > https://t.co/CSQI23tMVI #actress #movies #Disney 2 minutes ago

ManofSmith

Man of Smith RT @NBCNews: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, an actor who appeared in Disney's 'Queen of Katwe,' has died at age 15, according to BBC and the Ugandan… 10 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu RT @TheHinduCinema: ‘Queen of Katwe’ actor #NikitaPearlWaligwa dies of brain tumor at 15 https://t.co/e7i7rY3AXN 27 minutes ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema ‘Queen of Katwe’ actor #NikitaPearlWaligwa dies of brain tumor at 15 https://t.co/e7i7rY3AXN 33 minutes ago

Maddox5525

carmella RT @ThePerezHilton: Heavy news. Will be heavy for her family forever. I wish them peace. Rest in power, Nikita Pearl Waligwa. https://t.co/… 38 minutes ago

hjtherealj

HJ (Hank) Ellison (GSN) Nikita Pearl Waligwa, an actor who appeared in Disney’s biographical drama “Queen of Katwe,” has died, accord… https://t.co/rjRQH8K1wr 41 minutes ago

JudieSchaefer

❌Nationalist Judie❌ 1776 x 2 ! Cult45 Child actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 'Queen of Katwe' star, dead at 15: reports https://t.co/x5VhuxEHe4 So sad- way t… https://t.co/nZqBCAXpNn 44 minutes ago

