Archibald, Draisaitl lift Oilers over Hurricanes 4-3

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Josh Archibald scored his second goal of the game in overtime, NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Sunday. Draisaitl set up Archibald’s goal 3:57 into overtime for his 95th point of the season. Kailer Yamamoto also scored […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Archibald, Edmonton topple Hurricanes in OT to seal back-to-back wins

Josh Archibald scored his second goal of the game in overtime, NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the...
CBC.ca

