Daytona 500 postponed until Monday afternoon after rain pounds track

The biggest and most anticipated race of the NASCAR Cup Series season will have to wait until Monday after rain postponed the 2020 Daytona 500.

Recent related news from verified sources Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup season opener suspended until Monday by rain The Daytona 500 has been suspended until Monday afternoon for only the second time in the history of the season-opening NASCAR Cup series race after rain in...

Autosport 10 hours ago



Daytona 500 postponed until Monday by rain The Daytona 500 will resume Monday at 4 p.m. after rain halted Sunday's race after just 20 of 200 laps had been completed.

ESPN 10 hours ago





