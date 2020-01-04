Global  

Daytona 500 postponed until Monday afternoon after rain pounds track

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The biggest and most anticipated race of the NASCAR Cup Series season will have to wait until Monday after rain postponed the 2020 Daytona 500.
Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup season opener suspended until Monday by rain

The Daytona 500 has been suspended until Monday afternoon for only the second time in the history of the season-opening NASCAR Cup series race after rain in...
Autosport

Daytona 500 postponed until Monday by rain

The Daytona 500 will resume Monday at 4 p.m. after rain halted Sunday's race after just 20 of 200 laps had been completed.
ESPN


