Adam Scott wins at Riviera, and this time it counts
Monday, 17 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Scott has another victory at Riviera, and this time it counts. Scott survived a calamitous Sunday with just enough clutch putts — for birdie, par, even a bogey — and closed with 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the Genesis Invitational. The victory comes 15 years after Scott won […]
The Charlie's Angels reboot features an all new set of Angels, but in the film, Naomi Scott's character Elena is truly the new kid on the block. After starting out as a client for Townsend Agency, Elena eventually works alongside Sabina (Kristen Stewart) and Jane (Ella Balinska) to earn her wings as...
According to CNN, Travis Scott has opened up to XXL magazine and spoke about his split from Kylie Jenner. Scott told the magazine, "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published
The final day of the Genesis Invitational looks set to come down to the wire as Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy finished the third round tied for the... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle Times •The Age
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gee Y-not RT @NCG_com: Adam Scott is well and truly back.
He's got two wins in as many starts and saw off a star-studded field to reign at Riviera.… 53 seconds ago
greeen Adam Scott Wins at Riviera, and This Time It Counts - https://t.co/mFH0ss6Ddj 2 minutes ago