Adam Scott wins at Riviera, and this time it counts

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Scott has another victory at Riviera, and this time it counts. Scott survived a calamitous Sunday with just enough clutch putts — for birdie, par, even a bogey — and closed with 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the Genesis Invitational. The victory comes 15 years after Scott won […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Adam Scott wins PGA event by two strokes, and this time it is official

Fifteen years ago Adam Scott's win at Riviera was deemed unofficial. Not this time.
The Age

Scott, Kuchar and McIlroy share lead heading into final round at Riviera

The final day of the Genesis Invitational looks set to come down to the wire as Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy finished the third round tied for the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe Age

