Government accused of 'over-enthusiasm' in redacting Biloela family court documents Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Immigration Department has been accused of over-enthusiasm in redacting documents to be used in Tamil family's fight against deportation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jim Stevenson The Immigration Department has been accused of over-enthusiasm in redacting documents to be used in Tamil family's… https://t.co/Bm7o2IqrBV 20 hours ago 💦️Michael J Battista RT @GCobber99: Government accused of 'over-enthusiasm' in redacting Biloela family court documents So what is the government hiding why the… 1 day ago Geoff Pearson Government accused of 'over-enthusiasm' in redacting Biloela family court documents So what is the government hidin… https://t.co/h1p0ApkE11 2 days ago 💧Leigh Schulz RT @SBSNews: The Immigration Department has been accused of over-enthusiasm in redacting documents to be used in Tamil family's fight again… 2 days ago