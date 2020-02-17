Global  

Manfred: No tolerance for beanballs in wake of Astros’ scam

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — With baseball ablaze over the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, commissioner Rob Manfred met with nearly half of the major leagues managers Sunday and told them to knock off any notion of get-even beanballs. “I hope that I made it extremely clear to them that retaliation in-game by throwing at a […]
