Magic leads tribute for Kobe, Stern, All-Star Game underway

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game (all times local): 7:45 p.m. One more All-Star ovation for Kobe Bryant. And big cheers for David Stern, too. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson led a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers great and longtime commissioner prior to the All-Star game on Sunday […]
 Jennifer Hudson performed and led an eight-second silence to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday (02.16.20).

