NBA All-Star Game opens with emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Magic Johnson addressed the crowd and Jennifer Hudson performed a rendition of "For All We Know" to honor the late Kobe Bryant at the All-Star Game.
News video: NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant 00:59

 The NBA-All Star Game MVP Award has been permanently renamed for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

This All-Star Game is that it is the first since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

NBA All-Star Game MVP Award permanently named for Kobe [Video]NBA All-Star Game MVP Award permanently named for Kobe

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the All-Star Game MVP award permanently named for Kobe

NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The NBA is renaming one of its major awards. The All-Star Game MVP Award has been renamed in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who tragically died alongside his...
Jennifer Hudson Gives Touching Kobe Bryant Tribute at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson swept everyone away on Sunday night. During the 2020 NBA All-Star game, the Oscar winner paid a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his...
