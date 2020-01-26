Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Major League Baseball > Rob Manfred, MLB seek closure to Astros sign-stealing scandal that might not have any

Rob Manfred, MLB seek closure to Astros sign-stealing scandal that might not have any

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Rob Manfred tried to bring closure to the Astros' sign-stealing scandal Sunday. But there does not appear to be any end in sight to the controversy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' [Video]Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game'

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' Crane and Houston players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the media on Thursday. Jim Crane, via statement Jim..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Dodgers 'Frustrated' By Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal [Video]Dodgers 'Frustrated' By Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal

Manager Dave Roberts and his players weighed in at the team's Fan Fest about the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MLB commissioner defends not punishing players in Astros scandal

Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the decision not to punish individual Houston Astros players over a 2017 sign-stealing scandal on...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Carlos Correa denies that Carlos Beltran intimidated Astros in sign-stealing scandal: 'Straight-up (expletive)'

Carlos Beltran was the only player named in MLB's report into the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, but Carlos Correa denied that he had an outsized role.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman Rob Manfred, MLB seek closure to Astros sign-stealing scandal that might not have any Rob Manfred tried to bring c… https://t.co/ldPbgIzFag 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.