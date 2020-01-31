Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brexit > Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiations

Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiations

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The UK and EU will "rip each other apart" as they vie for advantage, France's foreign minister says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The messy fish problem waiting to hook Brexit [Video]The messy fish problem waiting to hook Brexit

When the UK leaves the European Union it will be able to decide which countries are allowed to fish in its waters. What does that mean for the thousands of tonnes of British fish that currently passes..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published


Tweets about this

samboardman99

Glasgow tory and proud RT @rodbishop15: BBC News - Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiations https://t.co/pLK088M08Z Nasty bitter people. A big reason… 3 minutes ago

mr_marktaylor

Mark B. Taylor MBA Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiations https://t.co/jrkFmKoAoh 4 minutes ago

LionGate

Liongate Partners [LGP] Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiations #Brexit #Trade #TradeTalks #France https://t.co/7l2V3a8QAk 4 minutes ago

alberialti

chris walker RT @objectsmith: The French foreign minister has said that the EU will "rip the UK apart" during the Brexit trade talks this year, which he… 6 minutes ago

Flub1957

Richard Taylor France warns of bitter UK-EU negotiations after Brexit Fisheries, finance and Ireland are going to show how much of… https://t.co/4lxCRDNLoK 9 minutes ago

JohnCalderhead

John Calderhead BBC News - Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiations https://t.co/T5v1DWZawb 11 minutes ago

HaworthF

Fergus Haworth Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiations https://t.co/F5tDT3fhl1 12 minutes ago

vicky_whedbee

Vicky Whedbee RT @MartinG8177: BBC News: Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiations BBC News - Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiat… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.