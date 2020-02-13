Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby

Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race 01:25

 Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump on Sunday took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine. Colette Luke has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump takes lap of race track in The Beast [Video]Trump takes lap of race track in The Beast

Donald Trump took a ceremonial lap around the track at the Daytona 500 in Florida in the presidential limo.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:57Published

World’s smallest pacemaker procedure at Keesler Air Force Ba [Video]World’s smallest pacemaker procedure at Keesler Air Force Ba

The Micra Transcatheter Pacing System is a new type of heart device that provides patients with the most advanced pacing technology at one tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker. Keesler Medical..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump’s reelection campaign goes pedal to the metal at Daytona 500

The president grabbed the attention of the sold-out racetrack with an Air Force One fly-by.
Politico Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesZee NewsCBS News

WATCH: President Trump Kicks Off Daytona 500, Presidential Limo Takes a Lap

President *Donald Trump* is in Florida today for the Daytona 500, serving in the role of grand marshal for today's big race.
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle TimesTMZ.comCBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldReuters

Tweets about this

CarolynD72355

Carolyn Everett RT @CattHarmony: Trump makes the grand entrance to #DAYTONA500: Trump kicks off Daytona 500 with Air Force One flying over race crowd & the… 1 minute ago

d_rawpaw

🌊🌊Rawpaw of the South 🌊🌊 🐂💩 waste of my hard earned cash... all for a waste of resources. Damn political crap.... He should have to pay...… https://t.co/WdkaReAXP3 6 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/J1XGuJei9D 7 minutes ago

chorleychicken

chorley chicken Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby: https://t.co/iIQ6idaiGW -… https://t.co/mr42pzDh8N 9 minutes ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby https://t.co/2J91L0tywr 11 minutes ago

1hawaiiboy

Randy Botti Of course using public assets for his own purposes https://t.co/rnEQfKzFE3 14 minutes ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby https://t.co/w8ktyLrCU1 21 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby https://t.co/YaCq9u0G70 ⟶ via… https://t.co/0UArns3rPF 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.