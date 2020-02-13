Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby
Monday, 17 February 2020 () President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One.
