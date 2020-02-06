Global  

Finance Ministry to assess impact of coronavirus outbreak on trade

Hindu Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
“On the impact of #CoronavirusOutbreak and any disruptions to #MakeinIndia or to Indian export/import @FinMinIndia is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday 18 Feb,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted
 Union Finance Minister assessed the economic impact of Coronavirus outbreak. Nirmala Sitharaman met industry representatives & other stakeholders on Tuesday. Sitharaman said that no one aired concerns regarding price rise.

