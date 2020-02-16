Air Force Academy blames accidents for traffic at NHL game
Monday, 17 February 2020 () AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado (AP) — The Air Force Academy is blaming car accidents and ill-prepared drivers for traffic jams that were so bad before and after the NHL’s Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium that some fans didn’t enter until the third period. Several thousand fans among the sellout crowd of 43,574 arrived late […]
