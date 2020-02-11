Global  

Atlético gets Morata, Costa back in time for Liverpool

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone will likely have strikers Álvaro Morata and Diego Costa available for the Champions League game against Liverpool. And that’s a boost for a team which needs all the help it can get in attack. Morata went on as a substitute in the 67th minute of Saturday’s […]
