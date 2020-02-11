Elton John in tears as illness forces him to quit show



Recent related videos from verified sources Sharon Stone seeks love advice from Elton John Sharon Stone regularly reaches out to Elton John and other celebrity friends for advice about her online dating pursuits. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published 5 days ago Elton John hails his 'wonderful husband and kids' after Oscars success Music icon Sir Elton John hailed his "wonderful husband and great children" after winning the Best Original Song Oscar at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Elton John cuts gig short with tearful on-stage announcement about his health Sir Elton John has broken down in tears and cut short a New Zealand gig to be escorted off stage by medics. The singer, 72, revealed that he had been diagnosed...

PinkNews 13 hours ago



He’s still standing: Elton John to finish New Zealand tour WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week, his tour promoters said Monday, a day after illness...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this