Elton John in tears as illness forces him to quit show
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () Sir Elton John said he was "deeply upset and sorry" for cutting short a concert after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia. The music star, 72, was performing at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday when he lost his voice and broke down in tears on stage. In footage shared by fans on social media, Sir Elton is seen crying as he is escorted from the stage while thousands of concert-goers give him a standing ovation. READ MORE: Rod Stewart free from...