Di Jolliffe RT @markkee_mark: All I see is the cold dead eyes and half smile of a sick physco with no regard for human life..... It doesn't deserve our… 7 seconds ago

Smiley girl♥️🇬🇧 #BritishIndependence We’re supposed to care that this piece of shits world fell apart when she lost her citizenship I couldn’t give a f… https://t.co/Fp7lldmwCQ 1 minute ago

A Day of Days #British Independence All I see is the cold dead eyes and half smile of a sick physco with no regard for human life..... It doesn't deser… https://t.co/HChp4ZMp09 12 minutes ago

Vivienne RT @MarkmacDC: Shamima Begum says 'whole world fell apart' after losing citizenship appeal Incorrect headline - whole world fell apart aft… 13 minutes ago

Mark MacDonald-Crawley Esq. Shamima Begum says 'whole world fell apart' after losing citizenship appeal Incorrect headline - whole world fell… https://t.co/aCSANTQNC2 19 minutes ago

Peter Eardley RT @TeeJayR31: Shamima Begum says 'whole world fell apart' after losing citizenship appeal https://t.co/XmHFvjY8hJ 40 minutes ago