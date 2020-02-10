Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australians to be evacuated off Diamond Princess, put into quarantine

Australians to be evacuated off Diamond Princess, put into quarantine

The Age Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Australian government will launch an evacuation of more than 200 Australians trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Arizona family quarantined on cruise ship because of coronavirus

Arizona family quarantined on cruise ship because of coronavirus 01:26

 An Arizona man is sharing what life is like while under quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Crew on quarantined cruise ship at greater risk of infection [Video]Crew on quarantined cruise ship at greater risk of infection

As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:03Published

Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection [Video]Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN — As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection. The New York Times reports that at least 219 people..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Freedom nears for Australians trapped on Diamond Princess cruise ship

Two hundred Australians trapped on a cruise ship in a Japanese port may receive answers on when they can return home on Sunday, with the arrival of an...
The Age

Coronavirus hits four more Australians on Diamond Princess cruise ship

Four Australians are among the 66 people on the Diamond Princess who will receive medical treatment in Japan after recently testing positive for coronavirus.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrianNolan1974

Brian Nolan RT @smh: Breaking: The Australian government will launch an evacuation of more than 200 Australians trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise… 5 minutes ago

pully8

rose lane RT @theage: The Australian government will launch an evacuation of more than 200 Australians trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship an… 7 minutes ago

pal29b

🇺🇸ittybittycrenshaw🇺🇸 RT @WAtoday: The Australian government will launch an evacuation of more than 200 Australians trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship a… 9 minutes ago

ashleyHnttw

Ashley Hill RT @ErykBagshaw: Australians to be evacuated off Diamond Princess, put into quarantine https://t.co/ZCtGIDEGq1 via @smh #coronavirus 10 minutes ago

NEWSFILES

NEWS FILES RT @australian: #BREAKING | Hundreds of Australians will be brought off the #coronavirus-struck #DiamondPrincess cruise ship, which is quar… 10 minutes ago

DavidDmacca

david mccarthy Anyone still think a cruise is a good idea? Any medic will tell you they are floating disease incubators ! https://t.co/m1cz05sUXj 14 minutes ago

TerrySerio

💧Terry Serio #ScottyfromMarketing Scott Morrison finally listens to some experts ie The Chief Medical Officer & Australians to b… https://t.co/ALnKIBXgR4 15 minutes ago

kr3at

Alexander Higgins RT @9NewsSyd: #BREAKING: Australians quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan due to the #coronavirus outbreak will be evacuated on Wednesday,… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.