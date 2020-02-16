Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kawhi Leonard > Kawhi Leonard wins inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award

Kawhi Leonard wins inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Kawhi Leonard was the recipient of the newly-renamed Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award with a 30-point performance in Team LeBron's victory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

This All-Star Game is that it is the first since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:25Published

NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant [Video]NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

The NBA-All Star Game MVP Award has been permanently renamed for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kawhi lights out from beyond arc to claim MVP

The 2020 All-Star Game saw Kawhi Leonard win the first-ever Kobe Bryant MVP award, and saw both teams honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend in the most...
ESPN

NBA All-Star Game MVP award to be renamed the Kobe Bryant MVP Award

The NBA continued to honor Kobe Bryant, naming All-Star MVP trophy the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award, commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.