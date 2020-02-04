Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls for regulating harmful online content

StraitsBridge RT @MarketWatch: Regulation "may hurt Facebook’s business in the near term," but "be better for everyone" over the long term, Mark Zuckerbe… 53 minutes ago MarketWatch Regulation "may hurt Facebook’s business in the near term," but "be better for everyone" over the long term, Mark Z… https://t.co/bo8d61x2O3 4 hours ago EG 24 NEWS Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg calls for laws to control “harmful content” on the Internet https://t.co/Rh21cbyv7M https://t.co/St8rzr2vbQ 8 hours ago Johan Friestedt Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg calls for more regulation of harmful online content, saying it is not for companies l… https://t.co/nI3nN385fd 8 hours ago ElizaBlue Looks like MZ is panicky, calls for govt. to regulate tech.. says he can’t regulate it himself. So squirmy you ar… https://t.co/DMS2dRJtq9 11 hours ago 🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪🇺🇸 @EmmaDownUnder 🇵🇱🇭🇺🇷🇺🇦🇺 Mark Zuckerberg calls for more government regulation of 'harmful online content' so Facebook doesn't have to decide… https://t.co/zOyE4y8aSK 12 hours ago MedicalQuack Zuckerberg calls for government rules on 'harmful' speech... https://t.co/fIBMQClsI5 Well Holy Crap, you mean thos… https://t.co/YzelwcjE9s 12 hours ago Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 Mark needs to read a book or two on the First Amendment. Facebook CEO Zuckerberg calls for more government regulat… https://t.co/2UVmZenTvW 13 hours ago