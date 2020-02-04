Global  

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls for regulating harmful online content

Hindu Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, Mark Zuckerberg said that media companies need more guidance and regulation from governments
 Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between a newspaper and a tecom company, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg

Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between the existing rules used for the telecoms and media industries, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Reuters

Zuckerberg: Israeli NSO can try to defend legality of actions

Zuckerberg: Israeli NSO can try to defend legality of actionsFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released comments Saturday afternoon on the current lawsuit launched that accuses Israeli spyware vendor NSO itself of exploiting a...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC News

