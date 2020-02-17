Airtel pays ₹10,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

Shining India News Days after SC rap, Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to DoT as part of its AGR dues https://t.co/FJ4u2bx8Xg https://t.co/4jj4nMWjGQ 2 minutes ago

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @TNIEBiz: Bharti Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to the telecom department as a part of its AGR dues. https://t.co/jXSBnFFerb 4 minutes ago

गोर्खा Krishna শর্মা RT @CNNnews18: Airtel has paid Rs 10,000 crore to the telecom department towards statutory dues https://t.co/4W5c4wx7dl 4 minutes ago

Chowkidar Chirag Shah RT @ZeeNews: Days after SC rap, Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to DoT as part of its AGR dues https://t.co/nTxuz42Gu7 #BhartiAirtel #DoT 6 minutes ago

vinod kumarTOI AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to DoT https://t.co/5ruCLgz6NQ Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/RdNwTDC4kp 6 minutes ago

NachikeT KelkaR Total amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been paid by #BhartiAirtel and the company said it will make the balance paymen… https://t.co/LLWWy1HNcH 7 minutes ago