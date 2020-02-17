Global  

Airtel pays ₹10,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

Hindu Monday, 17 February 2020
After Supreme Court rap and the government’s stringent deadline, Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has paid ₹10,000 crore to the telecom department towa
Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to government towards AGR dues

*New Delhi:* After Supreme Court rap and the government's stringent deadline, Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has paid Rs 10,000 crore to the telecom department...
Mid-Day

AGR dues: Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to DoT

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday paid Rs 10,000 crore to the department of telecommunications (DoT) in connection with the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)...
IndiaTimes


