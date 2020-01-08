Global  

'Radical solution' needed to unlock Celeste Barber's $51 million bushfire donations

SBS Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Finding a way to unlock more than $50 million donated to a fund set up by Celeste Barber is likely to be complex and expensive.
Celeste Barber's $52 million bushfire fund stalls

NSW Rural Fire Service rules prevent donations being used on families and charities, locking up the $52 million raised by Australian comedian Celeste Barber.
SBS

'No one is being bad about this': Celeste Barber calls in lawyers over $52m RFS donation

'No one is being bad about this': Celeste Barber calls in lawyers over $52m RFS donationComedian Celeste Barber made headlines all over the world with her record-breaking bushfires appeal, which reased $52 million for the victims.However, no one has...
New Zealand Herald


