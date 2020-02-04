High flying software stock Altium warns of coronavirus impact

High flying software group Altium is expected to come back to earth on Tuesday after it warned that its full year results is likely to come in at the lower end of guidance due to the impact of the Coronavirus and a slow start to its Octopart business.

