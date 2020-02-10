Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hong Kong > Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang

Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Knife-wielding robbers in Hong Kong stole 50 packs of toilet paper rolls from a supermarket delivery man, police said on Monday, in a sign of the times for a city worried sick by the coronavirus outbreak across the causeway in mainland China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes [Video]New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick. The South Morning China Post reports on Tuesday that the new cases..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:04Published

Passengers of quarantined cruise ship in Hong Kong free to go after virus tests [Video]Passengers of quarantined cruise ship in Hong Kong free to go after virus tests

Citizens in Hong Kong turned out to show support for passengers who were quarantined for five days on the World Dream cruise ship docked in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Footage from February 9 shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amid protests and virus, China shuffles Hong Kong officials

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday replaced the head of its Cabinet office responsible for Hong Kong following months of anti-government protests in the...
Seattle Times

Knife-Wielding Robbers in Hong Kong Steal 600 Rolls of Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Panic


TIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tbsnewsdotnet

The Business Standard #Virus time #crime: #HongKong #police bust #toilet_paper_gang https://t.co/hu0jymXQvi 10 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang https://t.co/KHW1kPwU74 https://t.co/bANQ0KDe3Z 12 minutes ago

mjbtimes

MJB Times Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang https://t.co/3TqAJ4qmD4 12 minutes ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang (Reuters) https://t.co/74wwfemwJE 13 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang https://t.co/r8Qp0otDiE 16 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang https://t.co/3G4gZ7dWNI 18 minutes ago

HongKong

Hong Kong News Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang https://t.co/xGgMBobdU7 29 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang: Knife-wielding robbers in Hong Kong s… https://t.co/k3op3E3Hwb 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.