Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hong Kong toilet roll heist underscores virus fears

Hong Kong toilet roll heist underscores virus fears

FT.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
People stockpile basic necessities as outbreak reverberates through region’s economies
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong residents 'panic buy' toilet paper amid coronavirus fears [Video]Hong Kong residents "panic buy" toilet paper amid coronavirus fears

Hong Kong residents loaded their shopping baskets with toilet paper on Saturday (February 8th) amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. According to the filmer of the clip, days of "panic buying" have..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.