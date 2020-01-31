Global  

China parliament body to discuss delaying key annual March session: Xinhua

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
A top legislative body of the Chinese parliament will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss a proposal on delaying the key annual March meeting of parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
China parliament may delay key annual March session: Xinhua

The Chinese parliament's top committee will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss whether to delay the annual March meeting of the full parliament, the official Xinhua news...
Reuters

CPPCC studying possibility of postponing annual meeting: state media

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political consultative body, is studying whether to postpone its annual meeting,...
Reuters India


