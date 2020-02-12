Darcy Moore, Stefan Martin set to feature in Big V squad

Global  

The Age Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Collingwood star Darcy Moore is poised to follow in his father’s footsteps by representing Victoria in next Friday night's state of origin clash with the All-Stars, while the 'Big V' squad will also feature Brisbane Lions ruckman Stefan Martin.
