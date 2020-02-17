State of Origin on hunt for new sponsor after Holden collapse Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

This year's series will mark the last time both the men's and women's tournament will be known as the "Holden State of Origin", with the NRL set to enter a new naming rights partnership for 2021. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this rugbynews2020 State of Origin on hunt for new sponsor after Holden collapse - Rugby Leagues News https://t.co/KmQFO58NW1 https://t.co/L45Y5xKV59 15 seconds ago