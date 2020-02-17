Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins

Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
In an interview on Fox News, the Arkansas lawmaker raised the unsubstantiated possibility that the new coronavirus originated in a high-security biochemical lab in China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wlabovitz

Bill Labovitz Truth means nothing to these Trumpers. Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins https://t.co/And6KgNR9L 27 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins https://t.co/ovkHBHSJN3 https://t.co/PFsFnGghCn 33 minutes ago

purelyfast

Mega Meetei Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins https://t.co/cACflaMduu 36 minutes ago

SEPEgr

ΣΕΠΕ Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins https://t.co/0rFdrfzAID 39 minutes ago

MediaHhr

HHR Media & Network Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins https://t.co/SEmywxTTxr 39 minutes ago

politiceur

Politic'eur Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins https://t.co/CxNb0RAdpL #politiceur 45 minutes ago

SinnimbreM

Sinnimbre Media Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins https://t.co/P0JLGTWPQX 52 minutes ago

DorothyBanks88

Dorothy Banks Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins https://t.co/0mudlhjFOp https://t.co/pdV9UuyjG8 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.