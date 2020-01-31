Global  

China parliament may delay key annual March session: Xinhua

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Chinese parliament's top committee will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss whether to delay the annual March meeting of the full parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday, amid the country's coronavirus outbreak.
China may delay key parliament, political panel meetings

China's parliament and its top political consultative body are both considering delaying annual meetings set for March, state media said on Monday, as the...
Reuters

China may postpone annual parliament session as it battles coronavirus

China's ruling council will "deliberate a draft decision" over postponing the ten-day National People's Congress (NPC), said official news agency Xinhua, ahead...
IndiaTimes


