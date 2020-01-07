Global  

Du Plessis steps down as South Africa captain

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Faf du Plessis says it is in the "best interests" of South African cricket that he steps down as captain of the country's Test and Twenty20 sides.
