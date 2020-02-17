'Devastating': Holden exit hits Supercars, State of Origin and Magpies Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

General Motor's decision to axe the Holden brand has sent the Supercars championship, the NRL's State of Origin series and Collingwood in search of new naming-rights sponsors. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this