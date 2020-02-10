Crucial RT @NPR: Fourteen Americans evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown to military bases in the U.S. have tested positive for the coro… 22 seconds ago Marina68 RT @FocusNewsNow: JUST IN: 14 Americans test positive for coronavirus after evacuation from quarantined cruise ship #coronavirus https://t.… 1 minute ago B⃟I⃟T⃟T⃟E⃟ 🇸🇪🎙💖 RT @thomaskaine5: 14 Americans Taken Off Cruise Ship And Flown To U.S. Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/9879IWWIbp 2 minutes ago John Calhoun RT @MicrobesInfect: 14 US passengers evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan & flown to military bases in the US have tested positive for #CO… 2 minutes ago Mike Hakanson RT @FrumNewsReport: #BREAKING 14 Americans test positive for #coronavirus after leaving the "Diamond Princess" cruise ship in Japan: State… 2 minutes ago Zuck me beautiful RT @CBSLA: NEW: 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the Japanese coast and flown back to NorCal and Texas late Sunday ni… 2 minutes ago Focus News JUST IN: 14 Americans test positive for coronavirus after evacuation from quarantined cruise ship #coronavirus https://t.co/6Q31igkqMj 2 minutes ago Azita M 14 Americans test positive for coronavirus after evacuation from quarantined cruise ship https://t.co/jeaAzXsxAA 3 minutes ago