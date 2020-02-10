Global  

14 Americans test positive for coronavirus after evacuation from quarantined cruise ship

euronews Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
14 Americans test positive for coronavirus after evacuation from quarantined cruise ship
News video: Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation 02:14

 New numbers confirm more than 2,000 additional coronavirus cases in China, bringing the total to 68,500 with more than 1,600 deaths. This as Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for TV 10/55.

More Than 300 Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan Back On U.S. Soil [Video]More Than 300 Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan Back On U.S. Soil

Japanese officials now say more than 450 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Authorities have confirmed that 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and flown back to the United States late Sunday night and early Monday morning have tested..

Four more Australians test positive for coronavirus on board cruise ship

The new cases take the total number of infected Australians on the Diamond Princess to 11.
The Age

Coronavirus: More than 20 Americans test positive for deadly virus on cruise ship

Passenger says it's 'depressing' to think about how much longer the quarantine will last on a luxury cruise ship facing outbreak of mysterious illness
Independent

