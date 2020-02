Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's military announced on Monday that its troops have regained control of territories in northwestern Syria "in record time," vowing to continue to chase armed groups "wherever they are." The announcement came hours after troops consolidated the government's hold over the key Aleppo province, capturing over 30 villages and hamlets in