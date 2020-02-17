Global  

Rikki Neave: Man charged with 1994 schoolboy murder

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The body of six-year-old Rikki Neave was found naked and strangled in woods near his home.
Rikki Neave: Man James Watson charged with murdering six-year-old Peterborough schoolboy 25 years ago

Rikki Neave was just six years old when he went missing
Cambridge News

Man charged with 1994 murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave

Youngster was found dead in woodland a few minutes walk from his home
Wales Online


